World leaders prepare for a post-Trump global stage
With a few notable exceptions among America's adversaries, world leaders have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory over President Trump. The president-elect has pledged to completely reverse course on a couple of important international issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord. Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, joined CBSN to talk about what the post-Trump global stage could look like.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:08Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Ian Bremmer American political scientist
Eurasia Group Political risk consultancy
Paris Capital of France
Macron pushes Europe for crackdown on ISIS ticking timebomb threatsEmmanuel Macron led a call from European leaders on Tuesday for an overhaul of security, border and extremism policies as the EU grapples with its response to a..
WorldNews
Opera star sings US national anthem from his Paris window to toast Joe Biden's win
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Covid-19: Paris finds hope in falling hospital admissions
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:33Published
'UK and US will always work together' says minister
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:38Published
Related videos from verified sources