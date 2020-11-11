World leaders prepare for a post-Trump global stage

Global  
 

With a few notable exceptions among America's adversaries, world leaders have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory over President Trump. The president-elect has pledged to completely reverse course on a couple of important international issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord. Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, joined CBSN to talk about what the post-Trump global stage could look like.
