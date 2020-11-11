Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeffrey Toobin Fired by The New Yorker Following Zoom Call Incident

Newsmax Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Jeffrey Toobin has been fired by The New Yorker following an investigation into last month's incident in which he exposed himself on a work Zoom call.Toobin announced his dismissal in a tweet on Wednesday, writing: "I was fired today by NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla [Video]

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published
Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal [Video]

Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal

Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:52Published
CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat [Video]

CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker magazine. During a Zoom chat with the New York editorial staff Toobin was caught on camera masturbating. Colleagues say Toobin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Fired by New Yorker Over Zoom Exposure Incident

 Author and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin just got canned by The New Yorker -- the magazine where he's written for nearly 3 decades -- over his faux pas of a Zoom...
TMZ.com

Jeffrey Toobin fired from The New Yorker after exposing himself during a Zoom call with coworkers

 The prominent legal expert and longtime staff writer had been suspended from the magazine for several weeks while Conde Nast investigated the matter.
Business Insider

BREAKING: Jeffrey Toobin Fired by The New Yorker After Investigation Into Zoom Incident

BREAKING: Jeffrey Toobin Fired by The New Yorker After Investigation Into Zoom Incident *Jeffrey Toobin* is out at The New Yorker after being suspended last month.
Mediaite