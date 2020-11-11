‘Borat 2’ Star Maria Bakalova Says ‘My Heart Was Racing’ During Rudy Giuliani Scene Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova said she felt very nervous prior to filming her scene in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” with Rudy Giuliani, adding she didn’t know exactly how things would turn out in the moment.



Bakalova said that although she’s not fully aware of American politics, she knew about Giuliani’s accomplishments helping New York City after 9/11, and she fully trusted Sacha Baron Cohen and the “Borat” crew in the moment.



“We’d been talking a lot about different scenarios. How should I act, this way or this way? What should I do? What is smarter? But in all of the scenarios, I was confident that Sacha will save me and he will save the scene, so it’s not going to be a disaster. He’s my guardian angel,” Bakalova told The New York Times. “I was nervous. My heart was racing. But Sacha was like, you should be nervous in this situation. So use your nerves. Convert them and accept them and they’re going to help you through everything.”



*Also Read:* Fox Business' Kennedy Slams Giuliani Over 'Borat' Scene: 'I Was Kinda Grossed Out By It'



Amazon Prime



In the scene in question, which you can see a screenshot of above, Bakalova poses as a journalist and conducts a fake interview with Giuliani from within a hotel room, who then appears to have his hands down his pants as he’s lying down on a hotel-room bed.



Giuliani has denied that he was doing anything inappropriate and that he was only “tucking in my shirt” to try and remove his microphone, something Baron Cohen has pushed back on. The Times then pushed Bakalova to give her exact version of events as the only other person in the room.



“I saw everything that you saw. If you saw the movie, that’s our message. We want everybody to see the movie and judge for themselves,” Bakalova said. “I believe it’s my back [to the camera] there, we can see what he’s doing in the mirror.”



“What do you think he was doing,” she posed back to the Times.



*Also Read:* 'Borat' Sequel Fans Raise $50,000 for Unemployed Babysitter Duped in Sacha Baron Cohen Film



Bakalova, who is 24, also said she had no idea whether Giuliani believed her character was only 15, as Borat shouts when he bursts into the room and interrupts the moment. But she said that Giuliani did call the police as he has previously described and didn’t know how things would turn out.



“I was kind of scared that something would happen. But fortunately, we escaped,” she said. “Sacha jumped into the room quickly, because he’s been worried about me. So, if he were late, I don’t know how things were going to go. But he came just in time.”



Elsewhere in the interview, Bakalova describes first landing the screen test for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” saying she didn’t even believe it would be real and that the filming was top secret.



“The project was so confidential, I was like, is this actually a project? I was sure it was going to be a human trafficking situation. I had no idea I was going to meet Sacha — it was a surprise,” she said.



Check out Maria Bakalova’s full interview here.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100,000 to Oklahoma Charities in Honor of Babysitter Duped in 'Borat' Sequel



Watch How Sacha Baron Cohen Escaped That Hairy Gun Rally Scene in 'Borat' Sequel (Video)



'Borat' Sequel Lawsuit Filed by Holocaust Survivor's Estate Dismissed Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova said she felt very nervous prior to filming her scene in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” with Rudy Giuliani, adding she didn’t know exactly how things would turn out in the moment.Bakalova said that although she’s not fully aware of American politics, she knew about Giuliani’s accomplishments helping New York City after 9/11, and she fully trusted Sacha Baron Cohen and the “Borat” crew in the moment.“We’d been talking a lot about different scenarios. How should I act, this way or this way? What should I do? What is smarter? But in all of the scenarios, I was confident that Sacha will save me and he will save the scene, so it’s not going to be a disaster. He’s my guardian angel,” Bakalova told The New York Times. “I was nervous. My heart was racing. But Sacha was like, you should be nervous in this situation. So use your nerves. Convert them and accept them and they’re going to help you through everything.”*Also Read:* Fox Business' Kennedy Slams Giuliani Over 'Borat' Scene: 'I Was Kinda Grossed Out By It'Amazon PrimeIn the scene in question, which you can see a screenshot of above, Bakalova poses as a journalist and conducts a fake interview with Giuliani from within a hotel room, who then appears to have his hands down his pants as he’s lying down on a hotel-room bed.Giuliani has denied that he was doing anything inappropriate and that he was only “tucking in my shirt” to try and remove his microphone, something Baron Cohen has pushed back on. The Times then pushed Bakalova to give her exact version of events as the only other person in the room.“I saw everything that you saw. If you saw the movie, that’s our message. We want everybody to see the movie and judge for themselves,” Bakalova said. “I believe it’s my back [to the camera] there, we can see what he’s doing in the mirror.”“What do you think he was doing,” she posed back to the Times.*Also Read:* 'Borat' Sequel Fans Raise $50,000 for Unemployed Babysitter Duped in Sacha Baron Cohen FilmBakalova, who is 24, also said she had no idea whether Giuliani believed her character was only 15, as Borat shouts when he bursts into the room and interrupts the moment. But she said that Giuliani did call the police as he has previously described and didn’t know how things would turn out.“I was kind of scared that something would happen. But fortunately, we escaped,” she said. “Sacha jumped into the room quickly, because he’s been worried about me. So, if he were late, I don’t know how things were going to go. But he came just in time.”Elsewhere in the interview, Bakalova describes first landing the screen test for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” saying she didn’t even believe it would be real and that the filming was top secret.“The project was so confidential, I was like, is this actually a project? I was sure it was going to be a human trafficking situation. I had no idea I was going to meet Sacha — it was a surprise,” she said.Check out Maria Bakalova’s full interview here.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100,000 to Oklahoma Charities in Honor of Babysitter Duped in 'Borat' SequelWatch How Sacha Baron Cohen Escaped That Hairy Gun Rally Scene in 'Borat' Sequel (Video)'Borat' Sequel Lawsuit Filed by Holocaust Survivor's Estate Dismissed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: InStyle - Published 5 hours ago Borat Sequel Star Maria Bakalova Was "Scared Something Would Happen" During Scene With Rud 01:17 Sacha Baron Cohen entered the hotel room "just in time." You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Borat Sends Message of Support to Rudy Giuliani After Controversial Film Scene | THR News



With Rudy Giuliani the center of controversy over a compromising bedroom scene in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', he has been given a message of support from an unlikely source: Borat Sagdiyev. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:32 Published 3 weeks ago Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene



Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago Demi Lovato Called Out Rudy Giuliani After His Compromising Borat Scene



The politician was caught on film in a controversial scene in the upcoming mockumentary. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova talks Rudy Giuliani scene 'My heart was racing,' Maria Bakalova said about her scene with Rudy Giuliani in 'Borat 2.'

Upworthy 17 hours ago



Borat's Maria Bakalova Reveals Her Opinion Of That Controversial Rudy Giuliani Scene Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova is speaking out about that infamous scene. The 24-year-old actress plays Borat’s (Sacha Baron Cohen)...

Just Jared 1 day ago



Meet Maria Bakalova, the Breakout Star of the ‘Borat’ Sequel The actress, who plays the title character’s daughter, Tutar, talks about body hair, her “nonbiological father” Sacha Baron Cohen, and that scene with Rudy...

NYTimes.com 2 days ago





