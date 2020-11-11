‘Roma’ Star Yalitza Aparicio to Host 2020 Latin Grammys Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Yalitza Aparicio, the star of Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” has been named the host of the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, the awards body announced Wednesday.



The Oscar-nominated actress, who made her screen debut in the 2018 film, will co-host the 21st annual Latin Grammys alongside Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda.



Aparicio told EW that this would be her first time hosting any such show, and she agreed to join on after hearing the theme of this year’s broadcast, “Music Makes Us Human.”



*Also Read:* Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies at 78



“We’re living in unique times which requires a lot of extra care. The experience will certainly be different than previous years, but none of this will affect the incredible surprises we have planned for viewers,” Aparicio told EW in Spanish. “Music has the power to motivate and to lift our spirits. I select what I’ll listen to based on what my needs are at the time. If I need some energy, I crank up the Reggaeton. I’m the type of person that needs music in order to get my day going. If I don’t play Reggaeton in the morning, I’ll go back to sleep.”



Aparicio also said that among her favorite nominated artists are Daddy Yankee and Ivy Queen, the latter of whom will be performing at the Latin Grammys.



The Latin Grammys take place on November 19 and will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT via a live broadcast from Miami.



This year, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Kany García, J Balvin, Jesse & Joy, Natalia Lafourcade, Ricky Martin, Fito Páez and Carlos Vives are all nominated for Album Of The Year. You can see the complete list of nominees here.



EW first reported the news.



