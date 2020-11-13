Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC Coronavirus Test Positivity Rises To 2.8%, Closing In On Trigger For Shutting Schools

Gothamist Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
NYC Coronavirus Test Positivity Rises To 2.8%, Closing In On Trigger For Shutting SchoolsNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attended an event Thursday honoring the 260 victims who perished in crash attend the 19th Anniversary of the crash of American Airlines Flight 587.

Speaking on the Brian Lehrer Show, the mayor on Friday told families to "get ready" for a school closure as early as Monday. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like