CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, Trump wins North Carolina

CBS News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
CBS News projects that President-elect Joe Biden will win Georgia and President Trump will win in North Carolina, the final two states to be called in the 2020 race. CBSN breaks down the latest developments with political contributor and Washington Post national politics reporter Sean Sullivan.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Trump-Biden Transition Stymied By Official

Trump-Biden Transition Stymied By Official 02:08

 President-elect Joe Biden continues the work of preparing to take office on Jan. 20. But as Natalie Brand reports, those efforts are being blocked by a government official who is refusing to acknowledge the election results (2:09).WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 10, 2020

