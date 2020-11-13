CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, Trump wins North Carolina
CBS News projects that President-elect Joe Biden will win Georgia and President Trump will win in North Carolina, the final two states to be called in the 2020 race. CBSN breaks down the latest developments with political contributor and Washington Post national politics reporter Sean Sullivan.
