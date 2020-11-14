ULA Atlas V rocket lifts off at Cape Canaveral
United Launch Alliance sent an Atlas V rocket into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida Friday. The launch service is delivering a satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office. (Nov. 13)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cape Canaveral Cape on the Atlantic coast of Florida in the United States
Atlas V Expendable launch system
Atlas 5 rocket boosts spy satellite into orbitThe United Launch Alliance rocket carried a classified National Reconnaissance Office satellite.
CBS News
United Launch Alliance Joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing
Florida State of the United States of America
Is this giant alligator on a Florida golf course real?Many people have been questioning this viral reptile video. So we asked a gator expert to weigh in.
BBC News
Rise in Florida's positivity rate causes long COVID-19 testing lines in Tampa and St. Pete
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47Published
Ex-felon voter eligibility still processing in Florida
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:47Published
Seven dead in North Carolina floods
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:51Published
National Reconnaissance Office United States intelligence agency in charge of satellite intelligence
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources