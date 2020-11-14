Global  
 

ULA Atlas V rocket lifts off at Cape Canaveral

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
United Launch Alliance sent an Atlas V rocket into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida Friday. The launch service is delivering a satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office. (Nov. 13)
 
Cape Canaveral Cape Canaveral Cape on the Atlantic coast of Florida in the United States


Atlas V Atlas V Expendable launch system

Atlas 5 rocket boosts spy satellite into orbit

 The United Launch Alliance rocket carried a classified National Reconnaissance Office satellite.
CBS News

United Launch Alliance United Launch Alliance Joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing


Florida Florida State of the United States of America

Is this giant alligator on a Florida golf course real?

 Many people have been questioning this viral reptile video. So we asked a gator expert to weigh in.
BBC News
Rise in Florida's positivity rate causes long COVID-19 testing lines in Tampa and St. Pete [Video]

Rise in Florida's positivity rate causes long COVID-19 testing lines in Tampa and St. Pete

People wanting to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday faced long lines on both sides of the bay.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published
Ex-felon voter eligibility still processing in Florida [Video]

Ex-felon voter eligibility still processing in Florida

While Florida got high marks in dealing with last weeks’ election, the state’s system for tracking ex-felons and their eligibility to vote is being criticized. I-team investigator Katie LaGrone explains why individuals who thought their voting rights were restored could now be criminally charged for casting their ballot.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:47Published
Seven dead in North Carolina floods [Video]

Seven dead in North Carolina floods

[NFA] At least seven people died in North Carolina on Thursday as flash floods swept through parts of the state, authorities said, adding at least two people were missing. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:51Published

National Reconnaissance Office National Reconnaissance Office United States intelligence agency in charge of satellite intelligence

United States: 2020 Appellate Issues At Trial – Florida And Texas - Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP

 Join Partner Carol Rooney as she presents "2020 Appellate Issues at Trial – Florida and Texas" for her 2020 All About Appellate Webinar series.
Mondaq

