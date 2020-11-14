Trump supporters gather for "Million MAGA March"
Trump supporters gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. Saturday for the "Million MAGA March," a rally against the projected Biden-Harris win. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett joins CBSN with the latest.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US President-elect Biden, his deputy Harris, incumbent President Trump greet people on Diwali
IndiaTimes
Trump cheered by supporters on DC streetsSupporters of US President Donald Trump cheered the president on Saturday as his motorcade made its way through the streets of Washington enroute to his golf..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump waves to supporters at 'Million MAGA March' in DCPresident Donald Trump drove past and waved at protesters as they gathered for the so-called "Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on November 14.
USATODAY.com
Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Errol Barnett British-born American television presenter
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
Pompeo begins trip to Europe, Middle East
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51Published
Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator
Doug Emhoff: The first 'second dude' in the White HouseBy way of Kamala Harris's historic candidacy her husband will also be breaking barriers.
BBC News
Kamala Harris Dated Talk Show Host Montel Williams in 2001Everyone knows Kamala Harris made history by being voted in as the first Black, Asian and female Vice President, but some people don't know she used to date..
TMZ.com
Column: ‘Machete’ for U.S. Senate? The bold choice for California Gov. Gavin NewsomWith a date-flavored horchata in one hand and a notebook in the other, I stood outside Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood with a modest proposal to anyone..
WorldNews
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
President-elect Biden faces nuclear challenge from Iran as country increases uranium stockpileA new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency reveals that Iran now has 12 times the amount of enriched uranium permitted under the 2015 Iranian..
CBS News
Governors introduce new restrictions amid COVID-19 surgeRecord-breaking coronavirus case numbers are renewing efforts nationwide to get a handle on the disease ahead of the holidays. Lana Zak spoke with Dr. Celine..
CBS News
One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Related videos from verified sources