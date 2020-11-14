Global  
 

Trump supporters gather for "Million MAGA March"

CBS News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Trump supporters gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. Saturday for the "Million MAGA March," a rally against the projected Biden-Harris win. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett joins CBSN with the latest.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump waves at supporters

Trump waves at supporters 00:30

 Donald Trump drove past and waved at his supporters in Washington DC, as they gathered for a “Million MAGA March”.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump cheered by supporters on DC streets

 Supporters of US President Donald Trump cheered the president on Saturday as his motorcade made its way through the streets of Washington enroute to his golf..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump waves to supporters at 'Million MAGA March' in DC

 President Donald Trump drove past and waved at protesters as they gathered for the so-called "Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on November 14.
 
USATODAY.com
Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests [Video]

Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests

President Donald Trump's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'U.S.A.' by far-right groups and other backers as they rallied in Washington on Saturday in a public show of support for Trump's unsubstantiated claim of widespread voting fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Errol Barnett Errol Barnett British-born American television presenter


Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Pompeo begins trip to Europe, Middle East [Video]

Pompeo begins trip to Europe, Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Washington D.C. for his trip to Europe and the Middle East.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator

Doug Emhoff: The first 'second dude' in the White House

 By way of Kamala Harris's historic candidacy her husband will also be breaking barriers.
BBC News

Kamala Harris Dated Talk Show Host Montel Williams in 2001

 Everyone knows Kamala Harris made history by being voted in as the first Black, Asian and female Vice President, but some people don't know she used to date..
TMZ.com

Column: ‘Machete’ for U.S. Senate? The bold choice for California Gov. Gavin Newsom

 With a date-flavored horchata in one hand and a notebook in the other, I stood outside Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood with a modest proposal to anyone..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

President-elect Biden faces nuclear challenge from Iran as country increases uranium stockpile

 A new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency reveals that Iran now has 12 times the amount of enriched uranium permitted under the 2015 Iranian..
CBS News

Governors introduce new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

 Record-breaking coronavirus case numbers are renewing efforts nationwide to get a handle on the disease ahead of the holidays. Lana Zak spoke with Dr. Celine..
CBS News
One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Biden will not receive high-level intelligence briefings until the situation is resolved. The Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration has declined to formally recognize Biden as the apparent or likely winner of the election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Trump supporters get free meal if they trade in MAGA swag at Kentucky restaurants [Video]

Trump supporters get free meal if they trade in MAGA swag at Kentucky restaurants

Two Kentucky restaurant owners are offering Trump supporters a free meal, but there's a catch.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:48Published
Trump supporters rally outside ballot-counting venue in Nevada [Video]

Trump supporters rally outside ballot-counting venue in Nevada

Trump supporters gathered outside the Clark County election office in Las Vegas on Thursday night (November 5).The group was seen waving Trump 2020 and MAGA flags.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Members of Anonymous confront Trump supporters at RNC in Washington [Video]

Members of Anonymous confront Trump supporters at RNC in Washington

Participants in the Anonymous 'hacktivist' group's Million Mask March gathered outside the Republican National Committee building on Thursday (November 5).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published