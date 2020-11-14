Cuomo Urges De Blasio To Reconsider Public School Shutdown Plan
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Governor Andrew Cuomo provides a COVID-19 update last month during a press conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol.
Instead, Cuomo is proposing a targeted school closure strategy. [ more › ]
Governor Andrew Cuomo provides a COVID-19 update last month during a press conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol.
Instead, Cuomo is proposing a targeted school closure strategy. [ more › ]
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources