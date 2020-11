You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Christmas Tree Arrives at White House



First Lady Melania Trump accepted the White House Christmas tree on Monday (11/23). The tree is an 18.5 foot tall Fraser fir from a farm in West Virginia. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:37 Published 4 hours ago US Capitol Christmas Tree goes to DC for decorating



After a 2,000 mile journey across the country, the US Capitol Christmas Tree is now ready for decorations in DC. Known as The People's Tree, it stands 55 feet tall. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 3 days ago 26-Foot-Tall Christmas Tree Finished At PIA



Workers at Pittsburgh International Airport finished work on it's yearly Christmas tree - a 26-foot-tall tree to greet travelers. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:17 Published 4 days ago