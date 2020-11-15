Global  
 

In Conversation: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

CBS News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are spreading holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles 2." And as correspondent Tracy Smith discovers, the actors and longtime partners' relationship has a certain magic all its own.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance 01:15

 Goldie Hawn keeps her romance with Kurt Russell alive by being “funny”, as the couple call each other "funny by nature".

