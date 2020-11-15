In Conversation: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are spreading holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles 2." And as correspondent Tracy Smith discovers, the actors and longtime partners' relationship has a certain magic all its own.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Goldie Hawn American actress, singer, dancer film director and producer
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell on sharing love - and the screen - togetherWhile the actors and longtime partners spread holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in "The Christmas Chronicles 2," their relationship has a certain magic all..
CBS News
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News
Mrs. Claus Mythical wife of Santa Claus
Kurt Russell American actor
Netflix American media service company
Netflix’s The Liberator is another war story too focused on spectacleNetflix
Netflix’s The Liberator almost didn’t get made. The four-episode miniseries, now streaming, was initially envisioned as an eight-episode..
The Verge
Hasan Minhaj joins The Morning Show following Netflix’s cancellation of Patriot ActPhoto by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Hasan Minhaj, formerly the host of the now-canceled Netflix talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, will have a..
The Verge
Google is reportedly working on linking up Nest Audio speakers with Chromecast streaming devicesPhoto: Dan Seifert / The Verge
Google is working on integrating its Chromecast streaming devices and Nest Audio speakers, according to a comment from..
The Verge
David Fincher inks exclusive 4-year deal with Netflix
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve
Santa unveils Selfridges' 2020 Christmas Shop
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Tracy Smith (journalist) American journalist
Related videos from verified sources