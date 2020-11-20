Goldie Hawn Celebrates 75th Birthday a Little Early with Kurt Russell at 'Christmas Chronicles 2' Screening!
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Goldie Hawn will be celebrating her 75th birthday this weekend and her longtime partner Kurt Russell helped her ring in the special day a little early! Kurt, 69, surprised Goldie with a birthday cake at the drive-in screening for their movie The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Thursday night (November 19) at The Grove in Los [...]
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return to play our favourite couple from the North Pole in the "The Christmas Chronicles 2", admitting to ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman they "had a blast" filming the sequel...
Kurt Russell does not think celebrities really should weigh in on politics. The actor told The New York Times that he views his job as an entertainer and keeps his political opinions to himself. "I've..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:29Published