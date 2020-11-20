Global  
 

Goldie Hawn Celebrates 75th Birthday a Little Early with Kurt Russell at 'Christmas Chronicles 2' Screening!

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020
Goldie Hawn will be celebrating her 75th birthday this weekend and her longtime partner Kurt Russell helped her ring in the special day a little early! Kurt, 69, surprised Goldie with a birthday cake at the drive-in screening for their movie The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Thursday night (November 19) at The Grove in Los [...]
 Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell chat with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about their new Netflix sequel, "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two."

