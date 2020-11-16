Global  
 

COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Moderna and Pfizer both promising

Monday, 16 November 2020
Pfizer and Moderna have both announced promising results in the phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how they differ.
 
 Pfizer and Moderna have both announced promising results in the phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how they differ.

Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine's 95% success rate in trials, says maker Moderna

 A third coronavirus vaccine is even more effective than either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Russian jab, interim trial results suggest. Just a week after pharma giant..
New Zealand Herald

Moderna Says its COVID-19 Vaccine is 94.5% Effective

 COVID-19 is about to get tag-teamed -- a second vaccine is on the way, and Moderna says this one has an even higher success rate than the first. On the heels of..
TMZ.com

Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor says

 Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins..
CBS News
New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective [Video]

New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective

Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the first breakthrough inpotential mass vaccination against the Coronavirus. British scientists havehailed the news as “tremendously exciting” news, particularly as early datasuggests it is effective on all age groups, including the elderly. The UK hasnot placed an order for the vaccine, which works in a similar way to Pfizer’sit is unclear whether the British Government can get any stock.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Moderna announces vaccine that is 95 per cent effective

 Moderna said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a..
New Zealand Herald

11/16: CBSN AM

 Moderna early results show vaccine is 94.5% effective; U.S. surgeon general blames surge on "pandemic fatigue."
CBS News
Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out [Video]

Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to “set out a strategy” and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to “the whole of the United Kingdom”. Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna’s vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Moderna releases promising vaccine data as COVID-19 cases surge

 Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 94% effective in preliminary data from clinical trials. The news comes as the U.S. surpassed a total..
CBS News

Doctors within the University of California, Davis Health system are hopeful but cautious after clinical trials for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are showing promising results.

A potential major breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine as cases surge at an alarming rate across the country. One of the leading drugmakers, Pfizer, says early data shows its vaccine was..

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine appears to be strongly effective. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains.

 More promising news on the vaccine front: Moderna says its vaccine provides strong protection against COVID-19. Monday's announcement comes a week after a...
 Pfizer and Moderna have both announced promising results in the phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how they differ.  
 For the second time this month, there's promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope...
