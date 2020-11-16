COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Moderna and Pfizer both promising
Pfizer and Moderna have both announced promising results in the phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how they differ.
Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine's 95% success rate in trials, says maker ModernaA third coronavirus vaccine is even more effective than either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Russian jab, interim trial results suggest. Just a week after pharma giant..
Moderna Says its COVID-19 Vaccine is 94.5% EffectiveCOVID-19 is about to get tag-teamed -- a second vaccine is on the way, and Moderna says this one has an even higher success rate than the first. On the heels of..
Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor saysModerna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins..
New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective
Covid 19 coronavirus: Moderna announces vaccine that is 95 per cent effectiveModerna said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a..
11/16: CBSN AMModerna early results show vaccine is 94.5% effective; U.S. surgeon general blames surge on "pandemic fatigue."
Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out
Moderna releases promising vaccine data as COVID-19 cases surgeModerna says its coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 94% effective in preliminary data from clinical trials. The news comes as the U.S. surpassed a total..
