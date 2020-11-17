Early data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective

Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results



England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news". Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

