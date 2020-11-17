Early data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective
American pharmaceutical company Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is nearly 95% effective. The news comes one week after Pfizer announced its inoculations are also successful. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has the latest.
