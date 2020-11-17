Global  
 

Early data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective

CBS News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
American pharmaceutical company Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is nearly 95% effective. The news comes one week after Pfizer announced its inoculations are also successful. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has the latest.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Early Data Show Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective

Early Data Show Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective 03:25

 There is more good news on the vaccine front with a second company announcing preliminary results. Drugmaker Moderna says clinical trial data found its vaccine to be 94.5% effective.

