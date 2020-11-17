Global  
 

Suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater "sea scooter"

CBS News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Matthew Piercey allegedly spent 25 minutes underwater before he resurfaced and was handcuffed by FBI agents.
News video: Submerged Suspect Attempts Underwater Escape On Sea Scooter

Submerged Suspect Attempts Underwater Escape On Sea Scooter 02:12

 A suspect in a $35 million Ponzi scheme is in custody after trying to escape arrest by using a sea scooter to hide from FBI agents in Shasta Lake.

