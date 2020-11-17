Global  
 

Biden hiring White House staff members as he presses on with transition

CBS News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce more White House staff members today as he presses ahead with his transition. He's also urging Congress to pass more economic stimulus as he criticizes President Trump for not doing enough to help Americans in need. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.
Biden warns "people may die" as Trump administration stonewalls his team on pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden predicted grave consequences if the Trump administration keeps stonewalling his team on the coronavirus pandemic. Nikole Killion..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Biden shares dire pandemic warning with Trump administration

 As coronavirus cases rise, President-elect Joe Biden shared a dire warning with the Trump administration while the outgoing White House team continues to stall..
CBS News

Trump administration moves toward lease sale in wildlife refuge

 President-elect Joe Biden has said he would move to protect from oil and gas drilling in the area.
CBS News
Biden Taps Reparations Advocate for Treasury Transition [Video]

Biden Taps Reparations Advocate for Treasury Transition

President-elect Joe Biden has enlisted the help of Mehrsa Baradaran.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

'I was right to feel guilty': Barack Obama reflects on family, presidency in 'A Promised Land'

 Barack Obama reflects on his rise to the White House in the first volume of his presidential memoirs, "A Promised Land."
USATODAY.com

Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq

 The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a..
WorldNews

You can adore or despise Trump. But in four years you haven't been able to ignore him

 Calvin Coolidge, known by some as "Silent Cal" during his time in the White House, used his autobiography to live up to his nickname. "The words of a president,"..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden says he "wouldn't hesitate" to get COVID-19 vaccine if it's approved

 President-elect Joe Biden says he "wouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine" if the FDA gives emergency approval in the coming weeks. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News

Trump explored military strike on Iran, reports say

 Trump explored a military strike against Iran over an inspection report showing Tehran had stepped up the means to make nuclear weapons, reports say.
USATODAY.com

Trump plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before leaving office

 President Trump is expected to order the drawdown of thousands of U.S. troops from Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January, leaving about 2,500 left in each country...
CBS News

Latino voters who fled dictatorships demand four more years for Trump

 Many Latino Trump supporters who escaped authoritarian regimes fear they are once again witnessing widespread election fraud despite lack of evidence.
USATODAY.com

Agusta Westland Case: BJP hits out at Congress, asks to clarify stand on alleged kickbacks

 "From Jeep scandal to Bofors to Submarine scandal to several more and AgustaWestland helicopters, no work was done without kickbacks benefiting Congress..
DNA
Peru political crisis: Congress chooses third president in a week amid protests [Video]

Peru political crisis: Congress chooses third president in a week amid protests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:53Published
Corruption in defence deals is always associated with Congress leaders: RS Prasad [Video]

Corruption in defence deals is always associated with Congress leaders: RS Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on November17 slammed Congress by saying whenever we think of a kickback in a military deal of defence, we think of some Congress leaders."Whenever you think of a kickback in a military deal of defence, you think of some Congress leaders. There is no work without kickback. 'No deal without a deal, no contract without a cut' for Congress leaders," said Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

SpaceX capsule with 4 crew reaches Space Station

 Four new crew members, three Americans and one from Japan, boarded the International Space Station Tuesday after arriving there on board SpaceX's newly launched..
USATODAY.com

Biden urges Americans to limit Thanksgiving plans

 President-elect Joe Biden is urging all Americans to follow the advice of health and medical professionals when making their Thanksgiving plans amid the ongoing..
USATODAY.com

Trial in France for suspected extremist foiled by three Americans on train

 Head lowered, a suspected Isis operative listened silently as a Paris judge today outlined his alleged plot to unleash mass slaughter on a high-speed train..
New Zealand Herald

As basketball cranks up, indoor games seem like 'wrong choice to be making' amid COVID-19

 Sporting events, like many Americans, will soon move indoors, where the coronavirus can spread more easily. How will basketball and hockey be played?
USATODAY.com

