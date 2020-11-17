Biden hiring White House staff members as he presses on with transition

Corruption in defence deals is always associated with Congress leaders: RS Prasad



Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on November17 slammed Congress by saying whenever we think of a kickback in a military deal of defence, we think of some Congress leaders."Whenever you think of a kickback in a military deal of defence, you think of some Congress leaders. There is no work without kickback. 'No deal without a deal, no contract without a cut' for Congress leaders," said Prasad.

