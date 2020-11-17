Biden hiring White House staff members as he presses on with transition
President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce more White House staff members today as he presses ahead with his transition. He's also urging Congress to pass more economic stimulus as he criticizes President Trump for not doing enough to help Americans in need. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.
