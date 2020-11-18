Global  
 

Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved in trials for the Moderna vaccine.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports 01:06

 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports. The company released the data, which was confirmed by members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, on Monday. It was one of the greatest moments in my life and my career, Dr. Tal Zacks, Moderna's chief medical officer, via...

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to help fund promising Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

 A million-dollar donation by Dolly Parton has helped fund the production of a promising new coronavirus vaccine by Moderna Therapeutics.
How Dolly Parton is 'playing an important role in Covid battle'

 Parton's $1m donation helped fund a vaccine's trials and research into other coronavirus treatments.
Dolly Parton helped fund research for Moderna COVID vaccine

 "I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else," Parton said.
Playboy Wants To Shoot Dolly Parton for 75th Bday

 Dolly Parton's dream of being a 75-year-old woman gracing the cover of Playboy might soon become reality ... we've learned the ball's in her court. Here's the..
