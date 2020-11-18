Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved in trials for the Moderna vaccine.
Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved in trials for the Moderna vaccine.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dolly Parton American singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman
Dolly Parton donated $1 million to help fund promising Moderna COVID-19 vaccineA million-dollar donation by Dolly Parton has helped fund the production of a promising new coronavirus vaccine by Moderna Therapeutics.
USATODAY.com
How Dolly Parton is 'playing an important role in Covid battle'Parton's $1m donation helped fund a vaccine's trials and research into other coronavirus treatments.
BBC News
Dolly Parton helped fund research for Moderna COVID vaccine"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else," Parton said.
CBS News
Playboy Wants To Shoot Dolly Parton for 75th BdayDolly Parton's dream of being a 75-year-old woman gracing the cover of Playboy might soon become reality ... we've learned the ball's in her court. Here's the..
TMZ.com
Vanderbilt University Private research university in Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Moderna American biotechnology company
Covid 19 coronavirus: Volunteers still needed to test variety of vaccinesTwo Covid-19 vaccines might be nearing the finish line, but scientists caution it's critical that enough people volunteer to help finish studying other..
New Zealand Herald
What to know about Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trialsThe nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says as many as 20 million Americans could get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020. Dr. Uché..
CBS News
Where we're at in the race for a COVID-19 vaccineThere are almost a dozen coronavirus vaccines in final-stage testing, with Moderna and Pfizer showing promising preliminary results. Scientists welcome the..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources