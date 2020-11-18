NYC Parents left waiting on schools future
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will close school buildings if 3% of coronavirus tests over a seven-day period came back positive. New York Public School parents are trying to plan for a moving target. (Nov. 18)
