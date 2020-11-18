Global  
 

NYC Parents left waiting on schools future

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will close school buildings if 3% of coronavirus tests over a seven-day period came back positive. New York Public School parents are trying to plan for a moving target. (Nov. 18)
 
NYC schools remain open with infections under 3%

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city's coronavirus test results have not reached the level that would trigger a shutdown of public school buildings,..
NYC schools may close "as early as Monday" as cases spike

 "Have a plan, an alternative plan, for as early as Monday," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S. [Video]

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.

[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.

Watch Live: NYC mayor speaks as fate of schools hangs in balance

 The city is teetering on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus infection, but it hasn't been bad enough to close the schools — yet.
