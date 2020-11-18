Video released of fatal shooting
Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Florida releases dashcam video of a fatal shooting of two Black teenagers. (Nov. 18)
Florida sheriff releases dash cam video in deputy shooting of two teens as families plans rallyFamily members and people in the community are planning a rally for 4 p.m. Wednesday. The families of the teens are being represented by Ben Crump.
USATODAY.com
