Arizona Gov: Let election challenges 'play out'
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he believed Arizona's election systems are among the best in the nation but would wait until any court challenges play out before agreeing that Joe Biden won the presidential race in Arizona. (Nov. 18)
