Arizona Gov: Let election challenges 'play out'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he believed Arizona's election systems are among the best in the nation but would wait until any court challenges play out before agreeing that Joe Biden won the presidential race in Arizona. (Nov. 18)
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video:

"Invest in Ed" continues to face challenges from opponents 02:03

 "Invest in Ed" continues to face challenges from opponents despite the public's vote.

Doug Ducey Doug Ducey American businessman and politician

Coronavirus updates: Arizona, South Dakota hold out against mask mandates; Colorado's largest school district returns to virtual learning

 Denver public schools halt in-person learning. Arizona Gov. Ducey says he won't impose statewide mask mandate. 250K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Arizona Arizona State of the United States of America

Judge dismisses last election-related case pending in Arizona

 A Maricopa County Superior Court judge tossed out a lawsuit on Friday, dismissing the last election-related case pending in Arizona.
USATODAY.com

Native American voters critical to Biden's success in Arizona

 Biden received strong support from Native American voters in Arizona, a state he won by roughly 12,000 votes.
CBS News

More claims of wrongdoing, still no evidence: Trump asks judge to throw out questioned ballots or the entire election in Pennsylvania

 The Trump campaign has sued in key states he has lost, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, seeking to overturn the results.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 19 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday November 19th: U.S. COVID-19 deaths over 250,000; NYC closing public schools; Arizona Republicans seek partial hand recount; Reno..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Congressional leaders call for COVID relief but are far apart on a deal

 Biden and congressional leaders have called for passing a COVID relief bill during the lame duck session.
CBS News
Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge [Video]

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat vaccine news fueled a global stock market rally. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published
US presidential transition: Biden, Harris to formally introduce Cabinet picks [Video]

US presidential transition: Biden, Harris to formally introduce Cabinet picks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 10:08Published

US election: Trump 'congratulates' his country, doesn't mention concession

 US President Donald Trump has made a brief statement from the White House, pointing out advances in Covid vaccines and hailing his country.The statement, less..
New Zealand Herald

Nevada Supreme Court certifies Biden's presidential win, praises state's top election official

 Party-picked presidential electors are set to complete the state's role in the election on Dec. 14
USATODAY.com

Finalizing Arizona's election: Next steps as counties approve vote counts [Video]

Finalizing Arizona's election: Next steps as counties approve vote counts

Elected leaders in the last Arizona county to certify its results from the Nov. 3 election have signed off on their tally.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:41Published
Final "Sharpie-gate" lawsuit dismissed [Video]

Final "Sharpie-gate" lawsuit dismissed

The final "Sharpie-gate" lawsuit in Arizona has been dismissed, the same day Maricopa County voted to certify its election results.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:05Published
Will Arizona votes count? [Video]

Will Arizona votes count?

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatens legal action to meet certification deadline.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:32Published

As his campaign's court challenges fail, Trump seeks partial recount in Wisconsin in bid to reverse election

 U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was seeking a partial recount of Wisconsin's presidential election results as part of its...
CBC.ca