Naya Rivera's family files wrongful death lawsuit in wake of her drowning
The family of Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the actress' tragic drowning death in California this summer, claiming Ventura County officials failed to warn swimmers about the dangers of Lake Piru. CBS Los Angeles reports.
Naya Rivera's family files wrongful death lawsuit over drowning deathThe family of Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the actress's tragic drowning death this summer.
Naya Rivera Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed on Son's Behalf, Claiming Unsafe BoatRyan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Naya Rivera's son ... claiming the boat Naya was in before she drowned was unsafe. Naya's ex-husband..
