Naya Rivera's family files wrongful death lawsuit in wake of her drowning

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The family of Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the actress' tragic drowning death in California this summer, claiming Ventura County officials failed to warn swimmers about the dangers of Lake Piru. CBS Los Angeles reports.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Ventura County

Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Ventura County 00:34

 The ex-husband of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death suit against Ventura County on behalf of their 4-year-old son, the Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.

Naya Rivera's family files wrongful death lawsuit over drowning death

 The family of Naya Rivera​ has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the actress's tragic drowning death this summer.
CBS News

Naya Rivera Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed on Son's Behalf, Claiming Unsafe Boat

 Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Naya Rivera's son ... claiming the boat Naya was in before she drowned was unsafe. Naya's ex-husband..
TMZ.com
Ryan Dorsey living with Naya Rivera's sister at son's request [Video]

Ryan Dorsey living with Naya Rivera's sister at son's request

Ryan Dorsey has spoken out about reports he is living with his ex-wife Naya Rivera's sister following the actress' tragic death, explaining Nickayla Rivera is "now the closest thing" five-year-old Josey has "to a mom".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Related videos from verified sources

Thackeray family pays tribute to late Balasaheb on his death anniversary [Video]

Thackeray family pays tribute to late Balasaheb on his death anniversary

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's 8th death anniversary is being observed on November 17. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family paid tribute to him at Balasaheb..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Esther Nakajjigo's Family Files $270 Million Wrongful Death Claim Against Arches National Park [Video]

Esther Nakajjigo's Family Files $270 Million Wrongful Death Claim Against Arches National Park

The family of a Denver woman has filed a $270 million wrongful death claim against Arches National Park after she was killed there over the summer. Newlyweds Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo and Ludovic..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:47Published
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 'holding onto the things that bring them joy' after son's death [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 'holding onto the things that bring them joy' after son's death

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are doing their best to hold onto the things that bring them joy in the wake of their son Jack's death.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published