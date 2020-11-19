Global  
 

Coronavirus in California: What Is the Purple Tier?

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Thursday: Here’s where the state’s efforts stand. Also: A call for your adapted Thanksgiving traditions.
News video: California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases

 The majority of counties in the state of California have moved to the "purple tier" denotation. The purple tier is the most serious of the state's ranking system, reports Business Insider. Under the purple designation, "many" non-essential businesses are forced to halt their indoor operations. This...

