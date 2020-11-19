Global  
 

NYC protesters gather at City Hall after de Blasio closes public schools, but not private schools

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
New York City protesters began gathering Thursday outside City Hall in Manhattan to demonstrate against Mayor Bill de Blasio for shutting down the nation’s largest public school system due to spiking coronavirus infections, even as Catholic and other elite private schools in the city are allowed to remain open for in-person instruction.  
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Broward Schools Superintendent On Rising COVID Cases

WEB EXTRA: Broward Schools Superintendent On Rising COVID Cases 11:02

 The rising number of COVID cases in South Florida is a concern to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie but he said Monday “there’s no indication that the preponderance of those cases are occurring within the school environment itself" and there are no plans to shut down...

