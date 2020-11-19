NYC protesters gather at City Hall after de Blasio closes public schools, but not private schools
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () New York City protesters began gathering Thursday outside City Hall in Manhattan to demonstrate against Mayor Bill de Blasio for shutting down the nation’s largest public school system due to spiking coronavirus infections, even as Catholic and other elite private schools in the city are allowed to remain open for in-person instruction.
