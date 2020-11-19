Jobless claims increase as 742,000 Americans file for first-time unemployment
New unemployment claims rose for the first time in five weeks, revealing the ongoing impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy. The Department of Labor reports 742,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time. Rich Steinberg , the Colony Group’s chief market strategist. joined CBSN to discuss.
United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets
Producer prices up 0.3% in OctoberWASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose moderately in October as food costs jumped by the largest amount in five months. The Labor Department reported Friday..
WorldNews
