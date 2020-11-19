Global  
 

Jobless claims increase as 742,000 Americans file for first-time unemployment

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
New unemployment claims rose for the first time in five weeks, revealing the ongoing impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy. The Department of Labor reports 742,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time. Rich Steinberg , the Colony Group’s chief market strategist. joined CBSN to discuss.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Jobless Claims Increase for First Time Since October to 742,000

Jobless Claims Increase for First Time Since October to 742,000 00:52

 Jobless Claims Increase, for First Time Since October to 742,000. The jobless claims data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. The increase is significantly more than the 710,000 claims that economists had predicted. Analysts have expressed concerns that the labor...

United States Department of Labor United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

Producer prices up 0.3% in October

 WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose moderately in October as food costs jumped by the largest amount in five months. The Labor Department reported Friday..
WorldNews
Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S. [Video]

Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published
751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week [Video]

751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

The Labor Department released the figures on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

