U.S. jobless claims rise as coronavirus pandemic worsens

CBS News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Another 778,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims. This comes as the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the country. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at Optimal Capital, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
