U.S. jobless claims rise as coronavirus pandemic worsens
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Another 778,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims. This comes as the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the country. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at Optimal Capital, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
Another 778,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims. This comes as the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the country. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at Optimal Capital, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources