U.S. jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will jobs ever be the same after 2020?



According to new research, 42% of Americans have had a 'career lightbulb' moment during COVID-19.And more than half (54%) of survey respondents have strongly considered changing their careers in the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 6 days ago COVID-19 PANDEMIC: Another 709,000 File New Jobless Claims



Former EDD director Michael Bernick spoke with CBSN Bay Area about today's unemployment insurance claims report. Bernick says news about a potential vaccine is troubling for the labor market, renewed.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 05:08 Published 1 week ago Thousands Of Seasonal Jobs Available In Chicago Area



More than 2 million people inIllinois have filed new jobless claims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but tens of thousands of seasonal jobs are up from grabs in the Chicago area now. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent...

SeattlePI.com 38 minutes ago



