U.S. jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.
Former EDD director Michael Bernick spoke with CBSN Bay Area about today's unemployment insurance claims report. Bernick says news about a potential vaccine is troubling for the labor market, renewed..