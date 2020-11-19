Global  
 

U.S. jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens

Denver Post Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.
