New jobless claims rise as the coronavirus surges
There was another increase in new unemployment claims last week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to head in the wrong direction. Feeding America predicts over 50 million Americans will have faced hunger by the end of the year. Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, joins CBSN to discuss the state of the economy.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Coronavirus cases rose rapidly after Canada's Thanksgiving gatheringsAs millions of Americans disregard CDC guidelines and travel for Thanksgiving during the pandemic, Canada is reporting a surge in new cases just weeks after..
CBS News
Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened TodayAmericans have agonized over their Thanksgiving plans, all while coronavirus cases and deaths skyrocket around them.
NYTimes.com
Biden's unity appeal in Thanksgiving-eve addressPresident-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation asking Americans to "steel our spines" for a fight against the..
USATODAY.com
Miami to distribute $250 gift cards to feed hungry residentsMillions of Americans cannot afford to put food on the table. Cities are stepping up to help.
CBS News
Feeding America American nonprofit organization and foodbank
Demand surges at food banks as more than 50 million face hunger in 2020About 40% of those who've sought food donations during the pandemic had never done so before, according to analysis from Feeding America. Mireya Villarreal..
CBS News
More than 50 million Americans facing hunger in 2020, projections showFeeding America projects 1 in 6 people, including 1 in 4 children, are experiencing food insecurity in 2020.
CBS News
Feeding America | Morning Blend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:17Published
Bankrate
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources