New jobless claims rise as the coronavirus surges

CBS News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
There was another increase in new unemployment claims last week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to head in the wrong direction. Feeding America predicts over 50 million Americans will have faced hunger by the end of the year. Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, joins CBSN to discuss the state of the economy.
Coronavirus cases rose rapidly after Canada's Thanksgiving gatherings

 As millions of Americans disregard CDC guidelines and travel for Thanksgiving during the pandemic, Canada is reporting a surge in new cases just weeks after..
CBS News

Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

 Americans have agonized over their Thanksgiving plans, all while coronavirus cases and deaths skyrocket around them.
NYTimes.com

Biden's unity appeal in Thanksgiving-eve address

 President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation asking Americans to "steel our spines" for a fight against the..
USATODAY.com

Miami to distribute $250 gift cards to feed hungry residents

 Millions of Americans cannot afford to put food on the table. Cities are stepping up to help.
CBS News

Demand surges at food banks as more than 50 million face hunger in 2020

 About 40% of those who've sought food donations during the pandemic had never done so before, according to analysis from Feeding America. Mireya Villarreal..
CBS News

More than 50 million Americans facing hunger in 2020, projections show

 Feeding America projects 1 in 6 people, including 1 in 4 children, are experiencing food insecurity in 2020.
CBS News
Feeding America | Morning Blend [Video]

Feeding America | Morning Blend

For every gift of food given from Thanksgiving through Giving Tuesday, DoorDash will donate a meal to someone in need through Feeding America.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:17Published

