Extra Extra: Rudy Giuliani Spreads Election Misinformation During Hair Melting Press Conference
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Because Rudy Giuliani was very literally melting down, check out today's end-of-day links: Trump election meddling, deep scrubbing, BuzzFeed buys HuffPost, White Stripes songs ranked, dog steals shoe, and more. [ more › ]
AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he decisively lost. In the middle of the press conference, Giuliani's hair dye started running down the side...