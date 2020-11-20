COVID-19 patient thanks medical staff by playing violin
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Grover Wilhelmsen, who was being treated for the coronavirus at a Utah hospital, thanked the medical team by playing a violin from his bed in the intensive care unit. Chip Reid shares his story.
