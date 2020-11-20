Global  
 

Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Scott campaigned maskless at an indoor event last week for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
COVID-19 in Florida: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive

COVID-19 in Florida: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive 00:26

 U.S. Senator Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

