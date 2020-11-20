Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoThere's another reported coronavirus case on Capitol Hill: Sen. Rick Scott confirmed Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott said he is experiencing "very mild symptoms" after he came in contact with someone who tested positive.
The senator from Florida added he has been quarantining in at his Naples home...
