Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Newsy Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19Watch VideoThere's another reported coronavirus case on Capitol Hill: Sen. Rick Scott confirmed Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott said he is experiencing "very mild symptoms" after he came in contact with someone who tested positive.

The senator from Florida added he has been quarantining in at his Naples home...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: COVID-19 in Florida: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive

COVID-19 in Florida: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive 00:26

 U.S. Senator Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sen. Scott is working from him in Naples.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published
Florida Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis [Video]

Florida Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis

Karen Jones is also accused of threatening Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published
Senator Rick Scott quarantines after COVID-19 exposure [Video]

Senator Rick Scott quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

Senator Rick Scott says he is now quarantining after he came into contact with someone Friday night who tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Rick Scott Self-Quarantines After COVID Contact

 Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Saturday he is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus.
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.comDaily CallerMediaitecbs4.comMarketWatchUpworthyJust Jared

Florida's Sen. Scott has coronavirus, 'very mild symptoms'

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating at home with “very mild...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •cbs4.comUpworthyJust Jared