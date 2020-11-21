Wisconsin officials provide update on mall shooting
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The police chief in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, provided an update on Friday evening about a mall shooting earlier in the day that left multiple people wounded.
The police chief in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, provided an update on Friday evening about a mall shooting earlier in the day that left multiple people wounded.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Kyle Rittenhouse: Teen charged over Wisconsin protest deaths posts $2m bailKyle Rittenhouse is alleged to have shot three people at a protest over the shooting of a black man.
BBC News
Multiple people injured in shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, WisconsinLaw enforcement officers descended on Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, after multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday afternoon,..
CBS News
Several people shot in Wisconsin mall - reportsOfficers were responding Friday to "a very active situation" at a suburban Milwaukee mall, according to a police dispatcher, and local media reported several..
New Zealand Herald
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Shooting at Mall Near Milwaukee Leaves Multiple People Hurt, Mayor SaysThe shooting happened at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis. None of those hurt had life-threatening injuries.
NYTimes.com
Multiple injured in shooting at Wisconsin mallMultiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the mayor's office said in a statement.
CBS News
Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigningWauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources