Wisconsin officials provide update on mall shooting

CBS News Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The police chief in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, provided an update on Friday evening about a mall shooting earlier in the day that left multiple people wounded.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting

Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting 01:15

 A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.

Kyle Rittenhouse: Teen charged over Wisconsin protest deaths posts $2m bail

 Kyle Rittenhouse is alleged to have shot three people at a protest over the shooting of a black man.
BBC News

Multiple people injured in shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

 Law enforcement officers descended on Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, after multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday afternoon,..
CBS News

Several people shot in Wisconsin mall - reports

 Officers were responding Friday to "a very active situation" at a suburban Milwaukee mall, according to a police dispatcher, and local media reported several..
New Zealand Herald

Shooting at Mall Near Milwaukee Leaves Multiple People Hurt, Mayor Says

 The shooting happened at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis. None of those hurt had life-threatening injuries.
NYTimes.com

Multiple injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall

 Multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the mayor's office said in a statement.
CBS News

Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

 Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.
 
USATODAY.com

