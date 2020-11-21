Global  
 

Multiple people injured in shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

CBS News Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Law enforcement officers descended on Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, after multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday afternoon, officials said.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Mass Shooting At Mayfair Mall In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Shooter 'At Large'

Mass Shooting At Mayfair Mall In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Shooter 'At Large' 00:18

 Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting [Video]

Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting

A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Police Rush To 'Active Situation' At Suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mall [Video]

Police Rush To 'Active Situation' At Suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mall

Multiple people were shot at a shopping mall in Wisconsin on Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published
Wisconsin officer Joseph Mensah resigns after killing three people in line of duty [Video]

Wisconsin officer Joseph Mensah resigns after killing three people in line of duty

Wisconsin officer Joseph Mensah resigns after killing three people in line of duty

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:31Published

BREAKING: Police Respond to Reported Shooting at Mall in Wisconsin

 Police responded to multiple shots fired inside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, a suburb west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 
Mediaite

Reports: Shots fired at Mayfair mall, several people injured

 Few details are known Friday afternoon about an incident at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa that included a report of shots fired and several people injured. The first...
bizjournals

Shooting at Mall Near Milwaukee Leaves Multiple People Hurt, Mayor Says

 The shooting happened at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis. None of those hurt had life-threatening injuries.
NYTimes.com