Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; 471k US deaths by March, model estimates; CDC recommends against holiday travel

Saturday, 21 November 2020
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
 
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday. Gloria Tso reports.

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, in Quarantine

 Well, this seemed inevitable ... Donald Trump Jr. has contracted the coronavirus. President Trump's son reportedly tested positive for the potentially deadly..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus: Donald Trump Jr tests positive for Covid-19

 Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for Covid-19.According to Bloomberg, Don Jr is currently in isolation after a positive..
New Zealand Herald

CDC Issues Strong Recommendation Against Holiday Travel r [Video]

CDC Issues Strong Recommendation Against Holiday Travel r

The CDC is urging Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holidays. The move to limit travel is in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to UPI, a "strong recommendation" was made as the agency published updated guidelines for holiday travel. The federal agency also issued guidance on gatherings during the holidays. The agency said the need for caution is in response to the "surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths".

Doctor on President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory board discusses CDC travel guidelines

 Dr. Atul Gawande of President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory board joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the CDC's guidelines on Thanksgiving travel and his..
CBS News

Eye Opener: CDC urges Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving

 While there is good news on the coronavirus vaccine front, the CDC is urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, as cases rise across the country. Also,..
CBS News
CDC Updates COVID-19 Thanksgiving Guidance Discouraging Travel [Video]

CDC Updates COVID-19 Thanksgiving Guidance Discouraging Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a tele-briefing on November 19th.

Desperate efforts to control COVID surge across U.S.

 The United States has recorded more than 12 million COVID-19 infections - a million more new cases since Sunday - as hospitalizations topped 82,000...
CBS News

Covid-19: Hong Kong-Singapore travel corridor postponed

 The decision is a blow to the two financial hubs' attempts to revive their battered travel industry.
BBC News

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Credit: Wochit
Credit: HuffPost NOW News

