Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; 471k US deaths by March, model estimates; CDC recommends against holiday travel

CDC Issues Strong Recommendation Against Holiday Travel



The CDC is urging Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holidays. The move to limit travel is in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to UPI, a "strong recommendation" was made as the agency published updated guidelines for holiday travel. The federal agency also issued guidance on gatherings during the holidays. The agency said the need for caution is in response to the "surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths".

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970