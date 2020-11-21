Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; 471k US deaths by March, model estimates; CDC recommends against holiday travel
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, in QuarantineWell, this seemed inevitable ... Donald Trump Jr. has contracted the coronavirus. President Trump's son reportedly tested positive for the potentially deadly..
Coronavirus: Donald Trump Jr tests positive for Covid-19Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for Covid-19.According to Bloomberg, Don Jr is currently in isolation after a positive..
CDC Issues Strong Recommendation Against Holiday Travel r
Doctor on President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory board discusses CDC travel guidelinesDr. Atul Gawande of President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory board joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the CDC's guidelines on Thanksgiving travel and his..
Eye Opener: CDC urges Americans not to travel for ThanksgivingWhile there is good news on the coronavirus vaccine front, the CDC is urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, as cases rise across the country. Also,..
CDC Updates COVID-19 Thanksgiving Guidance Discouraging Travel
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Desperate efforts to control COVID surge across U.S.The United States has recorded more than 12 million COVID-19 infections - a million more new cases since Sunday - as hospitalizations topped 82,000...
Parliamentary panel on Covid-19: Pvt hospitals charged exorbitant fees; spending on health abysmally low
Covid-19: Hong Kong-Singapore travel corridor postponedThe decision is a blow to the two financial hubs' attempts to revive their battered travel industry.
