Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Using Last Days to Lock in Policies and Make Biden’s Task More Difficult

NYTimes.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
At a wide range of departments and agencies, Mr. Trump’s political appointees are going to extraordinary lengths to try to prevent Mr. Biden from rolling back the president’s legacy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump's refusal to concede reveals hidden danger facing America

 Donald Trump's antics in the wake of the November 3 election have kept even those with only a passing interest in politics entertained for weeks on end.But while..
New Zealand Herald

What We Know About a Suddenly Important Michigan Elections Board

 Its work is usually routine, but thanks to a push by President Trump and other Republicans to overturn the election results, the Michigan Board of State..
NYTimes.com

'About Half A Scaramucci': Twitter reacts to Donald Trump dumping Sidney Powell from legal team

 Twitter users have reacted to the surprising news today that Donald Trump had dumped one of its top lawyers, Sidney Powell, and implied she had never been a part..
New Zealand Herald

Russia’s Putin says he’s not ready to recognize Biden as US president

 Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to work with any U.S. leader, but still isn’t ready to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden. “We..
WorldNews

US election: Donald Trump aims to box in Joe Biden on foreign policy

 On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden expected to pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador

 Veteran diplomat is expected to focus on restoring trust and professionalism to the State Department, with a particular focus on diversity.
CBS News

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

 Read full article NICK PERRY23 November 2020, 7:15 am·1-min read New Zealand Ardern Biden In this photo provided by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, Prime..
WorldNews
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump [Video]

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls [Video]

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls

[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published
US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office [Video]

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office. On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller . confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

First round of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Cabinet picks on November 24

 US President-elect Joe Biden's first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on November 24 amid the thick of ongoing obstruction to the political transition process...
Mid-Day

United States: Podcast: How Might A Biden Presidency Impact Employment Law? - lus Laboris

 Trump and Biden are politically poles apart and so it is a fair assumption that changes to employment law will be made by the new Biden administration.
Mondaq

Blinken emerges as top pick for Biden's secretary of state

 Antony Blinken is the leading contender to become U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, according to multiple people familiar with the...
CTV News Also reported by •Denver Post