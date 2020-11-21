Global  
 

US Veterans, Gold Star Families Granted 'Lifetime Pass' To National Parks

HNGN Saturday, 21 November 2020
US Veterans, Gold Star Families Granted 'Lifetime Pass' To National ParksThe United States Department of Veterans Affairs has declared that its military veterans and gold star families will be bestowed a lifetime of free access to national parks, federal lands, and wildlife refuges overseen by the Department of the Interior. It will commence today on Veterans Day.
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: A meal for the holidays, Thanksgiving baskets passed out to veterans and gold star families

A meal for the holidays, Thanksgiving baskets passed out to veterans and gold star families 00:47

 A meal for the holidays, Thanksgiving baskets passed out to veterans and gold star families

