US Veterans, Gold Star Families Granted 'Lifetime Pass' To National Parks
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has declared that its military veterans and gold star families will be bestowed a lifetime of free access to national parks, federal lands, and wildlife refuges overseen by the Department of the Interior. It will commence today on Veterans Day.
