G-20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to virus

Newsday Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The Group of 20 summit opened with appeals by the world's most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations.
News video: PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis

PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis 02:12

 Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisisand defeat the coronavirus pandemic in a message to the G20 summit.

