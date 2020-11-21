G-20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to virus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'A few words on Brexit' – EU leaders' views



European leaders appeared united at the start of their two-day summit, and this is what they had to say. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:12 Published on October 15, 2020 EU summit: European leaders remain divided over Turkey and Belarus sanctions



European leaders are gathering in Brussels to discuss pressing foreign affairs issues. As they sit down for talks, here is what has been said so far. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:59 Published on October 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources G20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened on Saturday the Group of 20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state,...

CTV News 5 hours ago



