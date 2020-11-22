Global  
 

Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a Republican who is campaigning in a high-stakes runoff election that could determine control of the Senate, is quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Kelly Loeffler quarantining after inconclusive COVID tests

 Loeffler tested positive on Friday but was tested again Saturday and the results were inconclusive.
CBS News
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

 Scott campaigned maskless at an indoor event last week for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
CBS News

India's prime minister says Kamala Harris's 'success is a matter of great pride and inspiration'

 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisPence to campaign in Georgia with Loeffler and Perdue on Friday..
WorldNews

Republican National Committee, Michigan GOP ask state board to delay certifying election results

 Michigan's elections board recommended certification, saying Detroit had fewer problems than the August primary and the 2016 presidential election.
USATODAY.com

US election: Michigan Republicans seek to delay vote certification

 The Republican Party requests a two-week adjournment in Michigan, citing unsubstantiated fraud claims.
BBC News
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Duty or Party? For Republicans, a Choice on Whether to Enable Trump

 In pushing his false claims to the limits and cowing Republicans into acquiescence or silence, President Trump has revealed the fragility of the electoral system..
NYTimes.com

Trump campaign requests recount in Georgia

 Georgia earlier in the week already completed a full hand recount of all the ballots in the state at the behest of the secretary of state.
CBS News

Trump denies Georgia's results after hand recount; prompts concerns over January's Senate runoff

 President Trump is denying the results of Georgia's hand recount, just one day after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the certified winner in the state...
CBS News
In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win [Video]

In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win

It brings the state one step closer to wrapping up an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published

Georgia certifies President-elect Biden's victory

 Georgia is gearing up for President Trump to request a recount after the state certified President-elect Biden's victory. This as two Senate races in the state..
CBS News

Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

 President Donald Trump sought to leverage the power of the Oval Office on Friday in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, but..
WorldNews

Mike Pence campaigns in Georgia for Senate runoff elections

 Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Georgia ahead of the two Senate runoff elections there in January. CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell joined..
CBS News

Senator-Elect Rodrigues positive for COVID [Video]

Senator-Elect Rodrigues positive for COVID

Senator-Elect Rodrigues hospitalized after testing positive for COVID

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published
Georgia State Senator David Lucas tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Georgia State Senator David Lucas tests positive for COVID-19

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas tells 41NBC her husband, Senator David Lucas, is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Warnock slams Schumer's focus on control of Senate in Georgia runoff election

 Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidate running in the high-profile U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, tried on Sunday to refocus the race as not about regaining...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS News

Georgia Senate candidates spar over debates as Perdue declines any more, Ossoff demands 6

 Sen. David Perdue won't debate Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff before the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff election despite pressure from the challenger to do so, sparking...
FOXNews.com

Ossoff hits Perdue over stock trades as candidates exchange barbs on financials in critical race

 One of many stock buys by Sen. David Perdue during his time in the Senate has come under scrutiny from his opponent less than two months ahead of a Georgia...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Upworthy