Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.
Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a Republican who is campaigning in a high-stakes runoff election that could determine control of the Senate, is quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Kelly Loeffler United States Senator from Georgia
Kelly Loeffler quarantining after inconclusive COVID testsLoeffler tested positive on Friday but was tested again Saturday and the results were inconclusive.
CBS News
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirusScott campaigned maskless at an indoor event last week for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
CBS News
India's prime minister says Kamala Harris's 'success is a matter of great pride and inspiration'Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisPence to campaign in Georgia with Loeffler and Perdue on Friday..
WorldNews
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republican National Committee, Michigan GOP ask state board to delay certifying election resultsMichigan's elections board recommended certification, saying Detroit had fewer problems than the August primary and the 2016 presidential election.
USATODAY.com
US election: Michigan Republicans seek to delay vote certificationThe Republican Party requests a two-week adjournment in Michigan, citing unsubstantiated fraud claims.
BBC News
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
Duty or Party? For Republicans, a Choice on Whether to Enable TrumpIn pushing his false claims to the limits and cowing Republicans into acquiescence or silence, President Trump has revealed the fragility of the electoral system..
NYTimes.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Trump campaign requests recount in GeorgiaGeorgia earlier in the week already completed a full hand recount of all the ballots in the state at the behest of the secretary of state.
CBS News
Trump denies Georgia's results after hand recount; prompts concerns over January's Senate runoffPresident Trump is denying the results of Georgia's hand recount, just one day after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the certified winner in the state...
CBS News
In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:20Published
Georgia certifies President-elect Biden's victoryGeorgia is gearing up for President Trump to request a recount after the state certified President-elect Biden's victory. This as two Senate races in the state..
CBS News
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden winPresident Donald Trump sought to leverage the power of the Oval Office on Friday in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, but..
WorldNews
Mike Pence campaigns in Georgia for Senate runoff electionsVice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Georgia ahead of the two Senate runoff elections there in January. CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell joined..
CBS News
