Taylor Swift wins third straight artist of the year award at AMAs
The Weeknd lost artist of the year but dominated the 2020 American Music Awards with multiple other wins.
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter
American Music Awards: Taylor Swift says she's 'rerecording all of my old music,' Katy Perry returnsDuring Sunday's American Music Awards, Taylor Swift won the top prize and Katy Perry appeared on stage for the first time since giving birth.
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal
AMAs host Taraji P. Henson: 'Taylor, call me, girl'Taraji P. Henson is hosting the American Music Awards on Sunday. The actress says she's out to prove she's "more than just Cookie or a dramatic actress" and..
The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer
The Weeknd sports bandaged face at AMAs, Twitter has comments for 'Too Late' singerThe Weeknd sported face bandages during the American Music Awards, accepting his award and during his special performance. Twitter had questions."
2020 American Music Awards: Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, more must-see photosThis year's AMAs included performances from BTS, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and other stars.
The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl LV halftime show
American Music Awards Annual American music awards show
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox make dramatic red carpet debut at 2020 American Music Awards"Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life," Machine Gun Kelly said about Megan Kelly after the two made their red carpet debut Sunday.
