Biden to name Jake Sullivan as national security adviser

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Sullivan has been advising Biden on domestic policy but has an extensive foreign policy background.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden To Tap Jake Sullivan As National Security Adviser

Biden To Tap Jake Sullivan As National Security Adviser 00:28

Biden taps longtime foreign policy officials for key positions

 President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet is coming into sharper focus as he gears up to announce key nominations this week. He has selected Tony Blinken to serve as..
CBS News

Alejandro Mayorkas picked as first Latino to head DHS as Biden builds out diverse foreign policy team

 President-elect Joe Biden chose Alejandro Mayorkas, who arrived as a refugee from Cuba, to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
USATODAY.com

US election: Donald Trump refuses to defer executions to Joe Biden

 If Joe Biden gets his way, there will never again be the need for the federal execution chamber at Terre Haute, Indiana.The incoming President has made it clear..
New Zealand Herald

Biden Will Nominate First Woman to Lead Intelligence, First Latino to Run Homeland Security

 John Kerry, the former secretary of state, will be climate czar, according to the Biden transition team.
NYTimes.com

Trump campaign calls for another Georgia recount as more election lawsuits fail

 The 2020 Trump campaign is now asking for a second recount in Georgia after the state certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner on Friday. The campaign..
CBS News

11/23: CBSN AM

 Biden to announce several key cabinet positions; Hospitalizations, deaths rise across U.S.
CBS News

