COVID In NYC: Staten Island Getting Emergency COVID Facility As More Restrictions Loom

CBS 2 Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
"Staten Island has such an issue that it has triggered a hospital capacity issue. And the hospitals have contacted us and they say they need emergency beds on Staten Island," Cuomo said.
 There were strong warnings Monday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo heading into the holidays as COVID cases continue to rise across New York. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

