Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Jersey governor on Thanksgiving travel fears amid COVID-19 surge, federal stimulus

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy warns the next few months in his state will be "brutal" as coronavirus cases surge. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his concerns with Thanksgiving travel, whether he would consider a lockdown and his experience with hecklers while outdoor dining with his family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment' 00:37

 In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud--without any verifiable evidence. Now, former New...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Phil Murphy Phil Murphy American businessman and diplomat, 56th Governor of New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Accosted While Dining Out, 'Go F*** Yourself!'

 The Governor of New Jersey can't mask himself from angry constituents -- a couple of them went after him and his family for daring to eat out at a restaurant...
TMZ.com
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

NJ sets new gathering limits amid virus spike

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday both indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be lowered due to a virus spike ahead of the winter holidays. The new..
USATODAY.com
'We're in for a long, dark winter': NJ Gov. [Video]

'We're in for a long, dark winter': NJ Gov.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday announced new restrictions for businesses regarding indoor use and added that unless everyone recommits to preventative measures to fight the coronavirus that were in place in the spring, "we're in for a long, dark winter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

New Jersey New Jersey State of the United States of America

US election: Chris Christie labels Donald Trump's legal effort a 'national embarrassment'

 One of Donald Trump's oldest political allies has labelled his legal effort a "national embarrassment" and urged him to concede defeat. Chris Christie, a former..
New Zealand Herald

Applejack, a spirit as old as the American Republic

 For nine generations the Laird Family of New Jersey has been producing applejack, or apple brandy, an alcoholic beverage that helped fortify a revolution
CBS News

Thanksgiving Thanksgiving Holiday in the US, Canada, and several other countries

After a summer of racial reckoning, is America ready to learn the truth about Thanksgiving?

 The narrative that underpins the traditional Thanksgiving story is built on myths about the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag and their relationship.
 
USATODAY.com

CBS Weekend News, November 22, 2020

 Coronavirus cases soar as Thanksgiving approaches; Commemorating 400 years after the Mayflower's arrival
CBS News
As The National Guard Arrives To Process Corpses, Ted Cruz Fusses About His Turkey Day [Video]

As The National Guard Arrives To Process Corpses, Ted Cruz Fusses About His Turkey Day

The Great State of Texas is staggering under the weight of surging coronavirus cases and deaths. Morgues in Texas are overflowing, and the National Guard has been sent to El Paso to process bodies. Across the state, thousands are lining up for food rations. But the nightmarish conditions haven't stopped the state's Republican senator from keeping his Thanksgiving holiday plans on track. Business Insider reports Sen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

Curfew Goes Into Effect In Parts Of Newark As COVID Cases Surge [Video]

Curfew Goes Into Effect In Parts Of Newark As COVID Cases Surge

A curfew went into effect in parts of Newark on Friday night as COVID cases surge in the New Jersey hotspot; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published
CDC Issues Strong Recommendation Against Holiday Travel r [Video]

CDC Issues Strong Recommendation Against Holiday Travel r

The CDC is urging Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holidays. The move to limit travel is in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to UPI, a "strong recommendation" was made..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Gov. Murphy Says New Jersey Hopes To See First Doses Of Vaccines Around Christmas [Video]

Gov. Murphy Says New Jersey Hopes To See First Doses Of Vaccines Around Christmas

The governor also urged people to cooperate with contact tracers.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

New Jersey governor on Thanksgiving travel fears amid COVID-19 surge, federal stimulus

 New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy warns the next few months in his state will be "brutal" as coronavirus cases surge. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his...
CBS News

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer on season 3 of "The Neighborhood"

 Cedric the Entertainer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the season 3 premiere of "The Neighborhood," airing Monday night on CBS. The comedy focuses on a White...
CBS News

Sneak peek: The Case Against Nicole Addimando

 A young mother shoots her partner claiming self-defense and abuse. The killing of the popular gymnastics coach divides a town. CBS News correspondent Jericka...
CBS News