Cuomo Announces Staten Island Emergency Hospital Reopening in Preparation for Sudden COVID-19 Surge

HNGN Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Cuomo Announces Staten Island Emergency Hospital Reopening in Preparation for Sudden COVID-19 SurgeIn order to address the new surge of coronavirus cases that is straining the capacity of the hospitals in the borough, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo shared on Monday that the state will be reopening an emergency hospital on Staten Island.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Staten Island Getting Emergency Coronavirus Treatment Facility As More Restrictions Loom

Staten Island Getting Emergency Coronavirus Treatment Facility As More Restrictions Loom 03:00

 There were strong warnings Monday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo heading into the holidays as COVID cases continue to rise across New York. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

