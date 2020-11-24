Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: U.S. Hospitalizations At Record Highs As NY Sets Up Emergency Facility in Staten Island

Gothamist Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: U.S. Hospitalizations At Record Highs As NY Sets Up Emergency Facility in Staten IslandPeople wearing face masks enjoy skating on the first day of opening of Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center.

New York state has seen a 122% increase in hospitalizations over the last three weeks. [ more › ]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Staten Island Getting Emergency Coronavirus Treatment Facility As More Restrictions Loom

Staten Island Getting Emergency Coronavirus Treatment Facility As More Restrictions Loom 03:00

 There were strong warnings Monday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo heading into the holidays as COVID cases continue to rise across New York. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

