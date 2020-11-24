Coronavirus Updates: U.S. Hospitalizations At Record Highs As NY Sets Up Emergency Facility in Staten Island
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
People wearing face masks enjoy skating on the first day of opening of Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center.
New York state has seen a 122% increase in hospitalizations over the last three weeks. [ more › ]
People wearing face masks enjoy skating on the first day of opening of Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center.
New York state has seen a 122% increase in hospitalizations over the last three weeks. [ more › ]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources