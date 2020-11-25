Global  
 

New Mexico passes $330 million coronavirus relief bill

CBS News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The largest appropriation of the bill will go directly to all types of unemployed workers​ in the form of a one-time $1,200 check and up to $50,000 for certain businesses.
