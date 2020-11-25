New Mexico passes $330 million coronavirus relief bill

New Mexico State of the United States of America

Jared Trujillo turned his Albuquerque, New Mexico home into a twinkling winter wonderland to help make spirits bright at the end of this tough year.

A school district on an Indian reservation in New Mexico is using school buses to bring schoolwork, school supplies, even food and clothing to its students who..

As many school districts suspend in-person learning amid rising coronavirus cases, some demographics are suffering worse than others. CBS’s Lilia Luciano..

Business Owners Bracing For Another Coronavirus Shutdown



Mayor Bill de Blasio said this weekend is critical in order to avoid another round of restrictions. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:11 Published 2 days ago

NYC Teachers Say Guidance Minimal On Remote Learning



Some teachers joined parents, students and lawmakers denouncing the decision by Mayor Bill de Blasio to close New York City public schools in the wake of increasing coronavirus positive tests. CBS2's.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:33 Published 5 days ago