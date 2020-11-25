Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Dinkins's Real Political Legacy: Transcending Racist Trolling, Advancing Black Hope

Gothamist Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
David Dinkins's Real Political Legacy: Transcending Racist Trolling, Advancing Black HopeMayor David Dinkins at his 1990 inauguration

Dinkins’s policies laid the groundwork for future actions credited to other mayors, including those that led to community policing. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93

David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93 05:21

 David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, died Monday night at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

You Might Like