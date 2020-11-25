CDC weighs shortening COVID-19 quarantine as new cases surge
As coronavirus cases in the U.S. spike to record highs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering a change to the agency's recommendation about quarantining for 14 days after a person tests positive for coronavirus. Dr. Wilbur Chen-- a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the director of the UMB Travel Medicine Practice and the chief of adult clinical studies at the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health -- joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments for a possible coronavirus vaccine and the CDC's approach to vaccine guidelines.
