Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe



For years, President Donald Trump was a Fox News superfan, routinely phoning in to give impromptu interviews and receive gushing praise. But now, Business Insider reports Trump is waging war against the network. What's more, he's encouraging his supporters to migrate over to more MAGA-friendly channels like Newsmax and One America News Network. As it increasingly challenges Trump's baseless election fraud claims, Fox News is under a siege of its own making.

