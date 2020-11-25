Trump pardons former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
President Trump issued a Thanksgiving-eve pardon for his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the pardon.
