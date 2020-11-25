Global  
 

Trump pardons former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
President Trump issued a Thanksgiving-eve pardon for his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the pardon.
 President Donald Trump announced he has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

 President Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to..
President Donald Trump has pardoned former national security advisor Michael Flynn. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Flynn would receive a "full pardon." Business Insider reports that Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the US. Flynn initially cooperating with prosecutors. Then, he shook up his legal team and took a more combative stance against the Justice Department.

 President Trump just absolved his former national security adviser and convicted perjurer Gen. Michael Flynn ... which might be the start of a last-minute blitz..
Donald Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe

 US President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday (US time), taking direct aim in the final days of his..
Georgia's Republican secretary of state says he's being "thrown under the bus" by President Trump

 In a Wednesday op-ed for USA Today, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he is being "thrown under the bus" by President Trump in the..
For years, President Donald Trump was a Fox News superfan, routinely phoning in to give impromptu interviews and receive gushing praise. But now, Business Insider reports Trump is waging war against the network. What's more, he's encouraging his supporters to migrate over to more MAGA-friendly channels like Newsmax and One America News Network. As it increasingly challenges Trump's baseless election fraud claims, Fox News is under a siege of its own making.

 President Trump used his executive power to participate in the White House tradition of pardonting the national Thanksgiving turkey this week. At 42 lbs., is..
 Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but sought to withdraw his guilty plea.
 President Trump pardons his former top security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI
U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.

Biden says he expects to start receiving daily intel briefings; would meet with Trump "if asked"

 President-elect Joe Biden says he expects to start getting intelligence briefings on a regular basis, now that the presidential transition process is officially..
CBS News

Local Matters: Georgia begins 2nd recount of votes at request of the Trump campaign

 Georgia began a second recount of votes on Tuesday at the request of the Trump campaign, even though the state certified its election results last week. The..
CBS News

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser. President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter. It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T...

President Donald Trump plans on pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Before officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Joe Biden’s Dilemma On Syria – OpEd By Jonathan Power* If you like confusion in foreign policy take a new look at Syria, the country that has the worst civil war since the one that raged in...
Federal govt OKs transition, but Donald Trump still won't concede defeat

 The federal government recognised President-elect Joe Biden as the "apparent winner" of the Nov. 3 election, formally starting the transition of power after...
Q&A: Will Twitter, Facebook crack down on Trump?

 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — For the past four years, President Donald Trump has enjoyed the special status of a world leader on Twitter and Facebook, even as he...
