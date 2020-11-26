Global  
 

Supreme Court Blocks Cuomo's COVID Restrictions On Religious Gatherings

Gothamist Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Supreme Court Blocks Cuomo's COVID Restrictions On Religious GatheringsJustice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the majority in Wednesday's ruling, her first decisive contribution to the court and a clear signal of what to expect from the Supreme Court in years to come. [ more › ]
 The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.

