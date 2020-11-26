Supreme Court Blocks Cuomo's COVID Restrictions On Religious Gatherings
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the majority in Wednesday's ruling, her first decisive contribution to the court and a clear signal of what to expect from the Supreme Court in years to come. [ more › ]
The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.
One day after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled that certain mail-in ballots in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties should be counted, at least one of the losing parties has asked the Supreme Court to..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:51Published
NPR reports that Judge Merrick Garland is under serious consideration by Joe Biden to serve as Attorney General. In 2016, Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama. He..