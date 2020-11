You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Epic Amazon fail: Delivery driver runs from giant (friendly) dog



Even though this dog just wanted to play, the Amazon driver isn't taking any chances. Now he knows why UPS drivers just toss the packages over the fence! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:14 Published 1 week ago Amazon Delivery Driver Accused Of Stealing Packages On Long Island, Threatening Co-Worker



An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges on Long Island for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of packages and threatening a co-worker to keep quiet. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago Porch Pirates steal from 1 in 5 Americans



Porch pirates are on the prowl, stealing packages from one in every five Americans. But there are ways to keep your purchases safe this holiday season. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago